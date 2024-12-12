Sean Strickland’s First-Class Luxury Lifestyle: Tatiana Suarez Shares Insider Scoop

UFC star Sean Strickland seems to enjoy the high life when it comes to travel, as per Tatiana Suarez.

As we know, Sean Strickland is one of the most controversial fighters in recent memory to have competed in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He’s also a former UFC middleweight champion, which is a fact that cannot and should not be overlooked.

Next February, at UFC 312, he’ll get the chance to reclaim that belt from the man who took it from him – Dricus du Plessis. Their encounter will go down in Sydney, Australia which, of course, wouldn’t have been the first choice for Sean Strickland given how much he’s voiced his frustration in the past over having to travel so far for fights.

In the co-main event of that card, Tatiana Suarez will be challenging Zhang Weili for the UFC strawweight championship. In a recent interview, Suarez revealed a conversation she had with Strickland about the event.

Tatiana Suarez peels back the curtain on Sean Strickland

“I saw him, actually, the Monday after it was announced, and he just said congratulations. He’s like, “Man, we’re going to be on the same card!”

“And I was like, “Yeah.”

“Then he basically was like, “You better get your flights now ’cause they’re expensive.”

“So, I mean, yeah. And he’s like, “Yeah, if you’re going to, you know, want to fly first class, you gotta get them now ’cause they’re going to be like eight grand.”

“I’m like, “Eight grand? Yeah, you’re right. I gotta get on this.”

Interviewer: Does he fly first class?

“Apparently, yeah. Yeah, and his, you know, his girl too.”

For the one and only Sean Strickland, it’ll be interesting to see what kind of approach he takes to the rematch after the absolute war that he and DDP put on when they last collided.