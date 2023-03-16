Sean Strickland offers to be Stipe Miocic’s ‘Punching bag’ for summer UFC fight with Jon Jones

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland is looking to help build the confidence of Stipe Miocic ahead of his showdown against Jon Jones.

Jon Jones vacated his light heavyweight throne in 2020 and remained inactive until 2023. Prior to that, he had set the UFC record for wins in UFC light heavyweight title fights at a whopping 14.

In 2023, he returned to the octagon and captured the vacant heavyweight throne with a first-round submission against Ciryl Gane. Next, he has set his sites on the former heavyweight king Stipe Miocic.

Sean Strickland wants to help Stipe Miocic for Jon Jones

As the US-born Stipe Miocic prepares for his matchup against Jon Jones, UFC fighter Sean Strickland is looking to do everything he can to help Miocic. In an interview with Helen Yee Sports, Strickland explained:

“Stipe [Miocic], bro, please, man. Do it for me,” he continued. “Stipe, if you want to train, come here, I’ll be your punching bag, we can fight every day. Whatever the f*** you need, Stipe. I’m your man. Come train with me. Come to Xtreme Couture. I f****** got you. I’ll wrestle you all day long, dude. All day long.”

Strickland also shares his thought on Jon ‘Bones’ Jones, he said:

“Let me say one thing about f****** Jon Jones. Greatest fighter in the world, but Jon Jones sucks, you guys. He’s failed the most drug tests, he f****** beat his wife bloody, he hit a pregnant lady and drove off breaking her arms. So, my thing is, yes, you could have been the greatest fighter, but with how many drug tests you failed, it’s not right. Jon Jones should never be allowed to fight in the UFC again. It’s a mockery that they let him fight.” [Transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting]

See the full interview below: