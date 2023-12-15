Sean Strickland blasts Sean O’Malley at UFC Seasonal presser: ‘Now we got this clown over here’

Taking center stage at tonight’s massive UFC 2024 Seasonal press conference in Las Vegas, undisputed middleweight champion, Sean Strickland ripped into his bantamweight champion counterpart, Sean O’Malley – branding the Montana native a “clown” while mocking his persona.

Strickland, who takes main event honors at UFC 297 next month as part of the first pay-per-view event of the year for the promotion, takes on surging contender, Dricus du Plessis as he attempts to defend his crown for the first time.

As for O’Malley, the Dana White’s Contender Series alum is slated to headline UFC 299 in April in the promotion’s return to Miami, taking on soon-to-be two-time foe, Marlon Vera in the pair’s bantamweight championship rematch in Florida.

Sean Strickland takes aim at Sean O’Malley during UFC press event

And sharing the stage with O’Malley tonight during the 2024 Seasonal press conference event for the UFC, outspoken middleweight kingpin, Sean Strickland hit out at Sean O’Malley branding the bantamweight best a “clown” – as well as taking aim at his and his partner’s polyamorous relationship.

UFC champs Sean Strickland and Sean O'Malley got into it at the press conference. pic.twitter.com/PinqkrkijB — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) December 16, 2023

Engaging in a shouting match back-and-forth, O’Malley then claimed that Strickland was sexually abused by his father during his childhood, leading to a tirade from the defending middleweight kingpin – who poked fun at his appearance.