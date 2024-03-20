Sean Strickland responds to call out from Ian Garry’s wife: ‘Whatever succubus cave you came from, go back to it’

Sean Strickland didn’t waste any time responding to Ian Garry’s wife, Layla Anna-Lee.

On early Wednesday morning, Anna-Lee posted a lengthy video on social media addressing three of the biggest lies being spread about her relationship with the 26-year-old UFC star. Much of it targeted Strickland’s prior comments, labeling Ian Garry a cuck and perpetuating rumors that Anna-Lee was still involved with her ex-husband, who is currently employed as Ian Garry’s nutritionist.

“I’ve been called a sexual predator, a pedophile, an abuser all by the man who allegedly suffered that exact abuse as a child growing up,” Anna-Lee said, referring to Strickland.

Sean Strickland goes off on Ian garry’s wife

Snapping back at the “succubus” on X, Strickland accused Anna-Lee of seeking attention by rehashing something that he had long moved past.

Alright demon.. I'll respond to you… Layla.. Delilah would be more fitting. pic.twitter.com/pZFdG0LKoS — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) March 20, 2024

“Alright succubus, I’ll give you what you want,” Strickland said. “You talk about me, I’ll give you what you want — attention. I don’t want to call you by your name because if we know anything about demons, the moment you start using their name it gives them power. That’s all you want, right? Power and attention. When you post a picture and you get those fake plastic t*tties in that tiny little dress, and you realize, ‘Man, I’m an old lady. No one wants to see me half-naked in a dress,’ and think to yourself, ‘How can I get the attention that I want?’ “You talk about me. You bring my f*cking name up. You’ve never done anything. You’ve never accomplished anything. The only thing you’ve ever done is seduce famous men. And let me tell you why you’re such a despicable person. Everybody has gone and forgotten about this. We’ve accepted Ian and we’ve accepted you, as disgusting as it may seem, and then you bring this back up and tarnish your husband’s name just because that little insecure succubus demon inside you wants attention. “Whatever succubus cave you came from, just f*cking go back to it.”

Considering Anna-Lee also addressed Colby Covington’s recent comments, expect to hear from the three-time UFC title challenger before long.