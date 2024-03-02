Video – Ex-UFC champ Sean Strickland nearly pulls gun on friends throwing him surprise birthday party

If there’s one UFC fighter you don’t want to throw a surprise party for, it’s probably Sean Strickland.

That’s exactly what a group of the former middleweight world champion’s friends decided to do, entering his home while he was out to give him a proper surprise for his 33rd birthday. As ‘Tarzan’ returned, he heard strange voices and instinctively reached for his gun, thinking a prowler might be lurking around the corner.

Fortunately, no harm was done and Strickland shared a video of the incident, appropriately entitled ‘Dumb ways to die’ on Instagram.

“What do you do when you walk to your door and you hear voices laughing….. go in half cocked…. lmao! Thank you guys :)”

Despite it being only March, Sean Strickland has had a very busy 2024. After surrendering his 185-pound crown to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 297, he pummeled Rumble streamer Sneako which prompted Jake Paul to lay down a $1 million sparring challenge.

He had the opportunity to meet former president Donald Trump, called Machine Gun Kelly a “vampire man” at a Power Slap event during Super Bowl weekend, and sh*t-talked the U.S. Navy SEALs prompting a call out from a legitimate one.

What other shenanigans can Strickland find himself in before the year comes to a close?