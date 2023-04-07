Having also shared the Octagon with current undisputed UFC middleweight champion, Alex Pereira, division contender, Sean Strickland has warned Israel Adesanya to “get on that bike” and keep distance from the Brazilian, warning him of his knockout power.

Strickland, the current #7 ranked middleweight contender, most recently headlined UFC Vegas 67 in January in an impromptu light heavyweight fight with Nassourdine Imavov, scoring a unanimous decision victory.



Himself facing Sao Paulo knockout artist, Pereira back in July of last year during International Fight Week at UFC 276, Strickland saw his impressive seven-fight winning streak come to a crashing end in their title-eliminator – with the former launching with a stunning opening round knockout triumph.

Sean Strickland issues warning to former champion, Israel Adesanya

Linked with a potential fight against Belo Horizonte native, Paulo Costa in a potential Octagon return next month, Strickland has warned Adesanya to stay away from Pereira’s power this time around, in a bid to secure a second middleweight title reign.



“Me and Izzy (Israel Adesanya) are a little genetically different but, man, get on that bike and run, sir,” Sean Strickland said during an episode of UFC 287 Embedded. “Don’t let that big motherf*cker (Alex Pereira) touch you.”

Headlining UFC 281 back in November of last year at Madison Square Garden, Adesanya saw his middleweight title run come to a crashing halt – with Brazilian powerhouse, Pereira securing a stunning fifth round standing TKO triumph.

Appearing during last night’s official pre-fight press conference – sporting a dog collar, City Kickboxing staple, Adesanya told those in attendance to forget about 185lbs spoils on the line tomorrow night, claiming he was coming for Pereira’s “head’ in the ‘Sunshine State’.