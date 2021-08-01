Sean Strickland is so ecstatic following his UFC Vegas 33 win that he’d fight Francis Ngannou … for the right price.

Of course, Strickland is simply having some fun following his dominant unanimous decision victory over Uriah Hall. Strickland and Hall shared the Octagon inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout headlined UFC Vegas 33. After five rounds of action, it was clear that Strickland got the better of Hall and he was awarded the unanimous decision victory.

Strickland appeared on the ESPN+ post-fight show following his victory over Hall. He said he’s more than happy as long as his paydays keep growing. On top of that, he even joked about taking on UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou.

"I'll fight Francis [Ngannou] for the right dollar amount. He would knock me out, but I would do it."



Sean Strickland will scrap for cash 😅 #UFCVegas33 pic.twitter.com/YQu5kZhu76 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 1, 2021

Strickland has now extended his winning streak to five. Along the way, he’s beaten Hall, Krzysztof Jotko, Brendan Allen, Jack Marshman, and Nordine Taleb. He hasn’t suffered a loss since May 2018.

Going into the bout with Hall, Sean Strickland was the number 11-ranked UFC middleweight. Hall held the number eight spot. With Strickland’s victory, he’s pretty much guaranteed a spot in the top 10 UFC middleweight rankings.

Strickland has already unveiled how he would approach a bout with UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya during an exclusive interview with LowKickMMA.

“Adesanya, he’s one of the best strikers in the f—ing world, man,” he said. “He’s another guy that its like, you’re not going to go and outpoint Adesanya. You’re not going to go and out strike Adesanya. You have to go out there and f—ing fight him. Same with Uriah Hall. I’m not going to go out there and play tag with Uriah Hall. If I’m going to do that, he’s going to catch me. I’m going to go in there and fight Uriah Hall. I’m going to go in there and fight Adesanya.”