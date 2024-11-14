Sean Strickland rips Jake Paul ahead of Mike Tyson fight tomorrow: ‘Disgrace to combat sports’

Whilst his pairing with Mike Tyson tomorrow night is under much-scrutiny, boxing star, Jake Paul has been ripped by former undisputed UFC middleweight champion, Sean Strickland – who labelled the outspoken puncher as an “absolute disgrace to combat sports”.

Paul, who boasts a 10-1 professional boxing from his eleven fights in the squared circle, most recently landed his seventh career stoppage win, courtesy of a sixth round knockout win over BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) star, Mike Perry earlier this summer.

As for Booklyn native, Tyson, the former undisputed world heavyweight boxing champion called time on his decorated career back in 2006, following a TKO loss to Kevin McBride in Washington, which came off the back of a knockout defeat to British heavyweight, Danny Williams.

And snapping lengthy hiatus from the ring tomorrow night in a scrunitized matchup in Arlington, Texas – Tyson claimed this week that he hopes to dispatch the outspoken, Paul inside just two minutes when they start exchanging.

Sean Strickland rips Jake Paul for fighting Mike Tyson

And becoming the latest fighter in a long-list to hit out at boxing starlet, Jake Paul – Strickland ripped the Ohio native’s choice of his opponent in the form of 58-year-old veteran, Tyson, before labelling him a “disgrace” to combat sports.

“It’s odd to me that this woke cesspool would peddle a 60 year old getting abused….” Sean Strickland posted on his official X account. “But again Netflix does love when kids mutilate themselves for the trans cause so I’m not that surprised that you have no dignity.”

“Did you guys know Jake Paul is fighting?! Neither did [I]…” Sean Strickland continued. “Lmao Sam Alvey tagged me in. Was it hard to find a retired fighter to box?? You’re literally paying CANS to fight and lose to you. Is that even legal? You’re a fucking clown. Absolute disgrace to combat sport.”