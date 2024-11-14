Mike Tyson eyes KO finish against Jake Paul in less than 2 minutes: ‘My quickest knockout is eight seconds’

Just one more sleep until his scrutinized return to the ring, former world heavyweight champion, Mike Tyson claims that while he’s not a “psychic” he plans on stopping Jake Paul with a thunderous knockout inside just two minutes in their boxing clash.

Tyson, a formidable former undisputed world heavyweight boxing champion, makes his return to professional boxing tomorrow night in Arlington, Texas – taking on polarizing 10-1 striker, Paul.

Competing in a professional setting for the first time since 2006, Tyson – who boasts a 50-6(2) professional record, ended his career in the midst of a two-fight stoppage loss, dropping back-to-back losses to both Danny Williams, and Kevin McBride.

Making a brief return to the ring back in 2020, Tyson took on fellow former world champion puncher, Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition matchup in California, with the two fighting to a split decision draw in their WBC scored contest.

Mike Tyson predicts two-minute stoppage win over Jake Paul

And reflecting on his quickest career stoppage win ahead of his return in ‘The Lone Star State’ – Tyson, 58, claimed that whilst he was far from a medium – he plans to dispose of the brash, Paul inside just 120 seconds when they meet in the ring.

“My intention is to knock him (Jake Paul) out… My quickest knockout is eight seconds,” Mike Tyson told TMZ during an interview ahead of his boxing return. “So that’s okay… I’m not a psychic but he will be sleeping.”

Mike Tyson is set to face off against Jake Paul in the 'biggest fight' of his life on Friday. @MikeTyson came on 'TMZ Live' to hit back at critics of his upcoming boxing fight. pic.twitter.com/qP98vgtwYR — TMZ Live (@TMZLive) November 12, 2024

Himself scoring his tenth professional boxing earlier this summer, the outspoken, Paul turned in his seventh career stoppage to boot – finishing former UFC welterweight contender-turned BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) mainstay, Mike Perry with a sixth round knockout.