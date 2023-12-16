Video – Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis Brawl in the crowd at UFC 296

Tensions between UFC middleweight world champion Sean Strickland and No. 2 ranked contender Dricus Du Plessis boiled over on Saturday night.

A month away from their highly anticipated title tilt in Toronto, Strickland and Du Plessis were both on hand to take in the action at UFC 296. Shortly after both fighters were shown on the big screen to promote their upcoming clash at Scotiabank Arena, a brawl reportedly broke out between the two that forced event security and UFC CEO Dana White to intervene.

After being separated, Strickland could be seen leaving the arena.

HOLY CRAP SEAN STRICKLAND AND DRICUS DU PLESSIS GOT INTO IT!!! Had to be separated #UFC296 pic.twitter.com/igZclEMwp5 — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) December 17, 2023

Sean Strickland leaving after being separated by cops #UFC296 pic.twitter.com/5AHj9tcV9z — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) December 17, 2023

Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis Continue What They Started at Friday’s UFC Press Event

Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis engaged in a heated verbal confrontation on Friday during the UFC Seasonal Press Conference in Las Vegas. During their back-and-forth, Strickland hurled homophobic slurs at ‘Stillknocks’ while Du Plessis made light of the reigning champion’s history of abuse by his father. Strickland later condemned the comments made by Du Plessis on social media.

Dricus Du Plessis earned his UFC title opportunity with a stunning second-round knockout against Robert Whittaker at UFC 290. Originally, he was expected to challenge then-champion Israel Adesanya in September, but an ankle injury forced him to decline the opportunity, paving the way for Sean Strickland to step in and shock the world against the two-time titleholder.

With ‘The Last Stylebender’ taking an extended break from fighting, Strickland will defend his title against Du Plessis at the first pay-per-view event of 2024.