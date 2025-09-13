Former UFC Middleweight Champion Sean Strickland is known as much for his socially irresponsible behavior as he is for his fighting ability. Strickland has long been a controversial figure in the MMA community. One thing he has never been accused of, however, is being a liar.

While out in public, Strickland had a run-in with Derek Moneyberg, a multimillionaire who has recently become something of a hot topic in the martial arts world. Moneyberg has been training under former UFC title challenger and acclaimed grappler Jake Shields, and it has been reported that he received his Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt in just 3.5 years.

To put that into perspective, “The Prodigy” BJ Penn earned his black belt in 3 years. After winning ADCC, no one questioned his pedigree. For a regular person, a normal timeframe for receiving a black belt is 10-15 years. In contrast, Derek Moneyberg, who is estimated to have a net worth of $100 million, has stirred skepticism. He frequently posts photos on social media with UFC fighters and high-level Jiu-Jitsu practitioners, claiming that he only trains in private sessions. Many of the athletes in these photos are seen wearing his branded merchandise.

This has sparked widespread scrutiny, especially since no actual footage of Moneyberg rolling with legitimate black belts has been released. As a result, many in the community have speculated that his black belt may have been bought rather than earned.

Sean Strickland made his opinion clear during what appeared to be a spontaneous hallway encounter with Moneyberg.

“uses their platform to peddle financial scams” – Sean Strickland on Derek Moneyberg

In the latest of Sean Strickland’s patented selfie videos, we see the former champ in a hallway with Derek Moneyberg. They both face the camera as Sean announces:

“Crazy enough, guys. Look who I ran into. This guy’s real big, real jacked. He says, ‘Why do I call him a scumbag on the internet?'”

This suggests the video may be a continuation of a conversation that began off-camera.

Visibly upset, Moneyberg responds:

“You got to do that for a camera? You can’t have a private conversation like an adult? You can only do things for the internet?”

Strickland replies:

“Because what I have to say is factual.”

He drops his bag off his shoulder and continues, now addressing the camera instead of Derek directly:

“Would I like to make free money from this guy? Yeah, sure.”

Derek interjects:

“But Sean, when I asked you to have a conversation—”

Strickland quickly regains control of the exchange:

“You asked me why I called you a scumbag, but I’ll tell you why.”

Before Sean can continue, Derek snaps back:

“You’re the one being a fucking scumbag. I’m saying that to your face.”

Derek then disappears into a recently opened elevator.

That doesn’t stop Strickland, who continues addressing his audience:

“Would I love to make free money off this guy? Absolutely fucking would. But this man takes advantage of low-paid UFC fighters. Guys who are great men, just trying to make their mortgage and live a life. He takes advantage of these men and uses their platform to peddle financial scams and sues people. What he does is so dishonest and so scummy that no, I will not. Just because you’re nice and you shake my hand and say you’re my buddy? No. You are a fraud and dishonest. That’s why you don’t want to be on camera. I will never peddle his shit to you guys, because I love you guys.”

Love him or hate him for his attitude and political leanings, Sean Strickland is a man of integrity. He will always speak his mind about what he believes is right and wrong, regardless of the financial opportunities that may be taken away. Many find this admirable and it is a big reason why he continues to have such a large following.