UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland has spoken out in support of his former King’s MMA teammate Beneil Dariush following his pullout from UFC Vegas 49.

Dariush was supposed to face Islam Makhachev in the UFC Vegas 49 before pulling out with an injury. It was later reported that Dariush suffered an ankle tear while in training.

Strickland has not usually been one to give guys credit, even his teammates. He trash-talks his own teammates viciously during sparring sessions at Xtreme Couture.

After getting word of the Dariush injury, Strickland posted a message in support of his former teammate, and to clarify the severity of the injury.

Sean Strickland Sticks Up For Beneil Dariush

“I’ve walked in on closed door Bible studies at kings, made me feel uncomfortable which was followed by him asking me to join,” Strickland said. “Not the party I signed up for. Benny is one the most honest guys I know, he’s legitimately injured. He makes me feel uncomfortable he’s such a good man.”

Dariush is arguably one of the hottest lightweight contenders in the UFC, with seven straight victories. He most recently earned a dominant win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 262 and was set for a potential No. 1 contender fight against Makhachev.

Strickland has also been on fire at middleweight with a lengthy winning streak and a recent win over Jack Hermansson. He could be on the verge of a title shot along with Dariush.

It’s unclear as of right now how long Dariush will be sidelined, but he may be out for the rest of the year at worst. Whenever he returns, the UFC is sure to pair him up against another top contender with a chance to get back in the thick of things in the division.

