Khamzat Chimaev given title fight green light pre-UFC 312: ‘He gets the next shot’

Unbeaten middleweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev will likely land himself in a title fight next after next month’s UFC 312 headliner according to promotional boss, Dana White, with the Chechen likely to take on the victor of the rematch bout between Dricus du Plessis, and Sean Strickland.

Chimaev, who improved to number three in the official middleweight pile back in October at UFC 308, turned in another spectacular victory in the promotion, stopping former gold holder, Robert Whittaker with a devastating first round win.

Matching with the Auckland-born favorite in a return to Abu Dhabi, undefeated star, Khamzat Chimaev turned in a first round face crank submission win over the ex-champion, landing his fourteenth straight victory in mixed martial arts competition.

And missing out on an immediate title affair next, Chimaev will lay in wait as the incumbent, du Plessis takes on former champion, Strickland at UFC 312 in a return to Sydney for the duo — rematching following their first matchup at the beginning of last year in Canada.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

However, rubber-stamping his shot at gold in recent months, UFC boss, White confirmed overnight how Chimaev has likely already done enough to find himself in a title opportunity next with his win over Whittaker, edging toward a charge for the Chechnya native against the victor of du Plessis’ rematch with Strickland.

Khamzat Chimaev set to fight for title after UFC 312 next month

“Yes, I think he (Khamzat Chimaev) probably gets the next shot,” Dana White confirmed when pressed on the middleweight division’s future ahead of Dricus du Plessis’ title fight with Sean Strickland at UFC 312 next month.

Making his return to action back in October, Chimaev’s submission win over Whittaker added to a prior controversial majority decision victory over former welterweight kingpin and prior pound-for-pound number one, Kamaru Usman two years ago on short-notice in an impromptu middleweight clash.