Khamzat Chimaev given title fight green light pre-UFC 312: ‘He gets the next shot’

ByRoss Markey
Khamzat Chimaev given title fight assurance ahead of UFC 312: 'He gets the next shot'

Unbeaten middleweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev will likely land himself in a title fight next after next month’s UFC 312 headliner according to promotional boss, Dana White, with the Chechen likely to take on the victor of the rematch bout between Dricus du Plessis, and Sean Strickland.

Chimaev, who improved to number three in the official middleweight pile back in October at UFC 308, turned in another spectacular victory in the promotion, stopping former gold holder, Robert Whittaker with a devastating first round win.

Khamzat Chimaev's lip injury brutally mocked by UFC champion: 'This is heating up'

Matching with the Auckland-born favorite in a return to Abu Dhabi, undefeated star, Khamzat Chimaev turned in a first round face crank submission win over the ex-champion, landing his fourteenth straight victory in mixed martial arts competition.

READ MORE:  Umar Nurmagomedov Shares Graphic Image of Broken Hand Suffered at UFC 311

And missing out on an immediate title affair next, Chimaev will lay in wait as the incumbent, du Plessis takes on former champion, Strickland at UFC 312 in a return to Sydney for the duo — rematching following their first matchup at the beginning of last year in Canada.

Sean Strickland closing as betting favorite to beat Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297 in Canada
Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

However, rubber-stamping his shot at gold in recent months, UFC boss, White confirmed overnight how Chimaev has likely already done enough to find himself in a title opportunity next with his win over Whittaker, edging toward a charge for the Chechnya native against the victor of du Plessis’ rematch with Strickland.

gettyimages 2181229048 612x612 1

Khamzat Chimaev set to fight for title after UFC 312 next month

“Yes, I think he (Khamzat Chimaev) probably gets the next shot,” Dana White confirmed when pressed on the middleweight division’s future ahead of Dricus du Plessis’ title fight with Sean Strickland at UFC 312 next month.

READ MORE:  Merab Dvalishvili Outlasts Umar Nurmagomedov in Exciting Title Tilt - UFC 311 Highlights

Making his return to action back in October, Chimaev’s submission win over Whittaker added to a prior controversial majority decision victory over former welterweight kingpin and prior pound-for-pound number one, Kamaru Usman two years ago on short-notice in an impromptu middleweight clash.

READ MORE:  Conor McGregor, Miami Heat sued amid alleged rape attempt in bathroom during NBA game

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts