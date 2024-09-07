Sean Strickland attacked by fans over school bullying comments

After revealing he once spent the majority of his time in high school bullying a classmate — and repeatedly using them as a “punching bag”, former undisputed UFC middleweight champion, Sean Strickland has been ripped by fans and critics across social media.

Strickland, who remains the number one ranked middleweight contender, is gearing up for an expected title fight rematch with current divisional gold holder, Dricus du Plessis next year — off the back of the pair’s most recent victories.

Last time out, the Xtreme Couture staple landed an impressive split decision victory over former title challenger, Paulo Costa at UFC 302 in New Jersey, returning him to winning ways.

At the beginning of this year at UFC 296, Strickland dropped his middleweight title in another close split judging loss to the above-mentioned du Plessis in Canada.

Sean Strickland admits to bullying classmate during time in high school

And on social media this week, the ever-outspoken Strickland revealed he had beat up a classmate throughout their time in high school, leading to a slew of comments criticizing the former.

“Public schools=hell,” Sean Strickland posted on his official X account. “There was this one kid, Dunkin (sic). My full time HS punching bag, until he vanished. I was so hard on this guy. Beating him up in the locker room daily, calling him Columbine. My bad, man, truly… Not an excuse… but I got it way worse than I gave it.”

“Find him, buy him a car or something,” A user replied.

“”May bad man” gotta be up there with top 10 worst apologies ever.”

“You being a high school bully makes sense.”

“70% I like you, 30% you seem like a bullying coward.”

“Bro you’re a literal walking piece of garbage.”

“Find him and apologize like a man.”