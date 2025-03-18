Sean Strickland Offers Bryce Mitchell Surprising Advice to Deal with ‘Demonic Dreams’

Sean Strickland thinks Bryce Mitchell needs to talk to someone … Besides the voices in his head.

Earlier this month, Mitchell was left speechless at the UFC 314 press event after his next opponent, Jean Silva, continuously cut him off and taunted ‘Thug Nasty’ over his beliefs that the earth is flat.

Jean Silva starts a ‘Fuck Bryce Mitchell’ chant when the crowd started booing him



pic.twitter.com/ku0TJR6Crg — MMA Mania (@mmamania) March 7, 2025

Mitchell was undeniably furious, but things took a bizarre turn earlier this week when the outspoken featherweight claimed that Silva was possessed by “a legion of demons” and had cursed him with demonic dreams tempting him to cheat on his wife.

Trust us, it gets even crazier than that.

Therapy would ‘do wonders’ for Bryce Mitchell

While Silva had a couple of things to say in response to Mitchell’s latest bit of insanity, Sean Strickland actually came to his friend’s defense and had a surprisingly measured response to all the chaos.

“I love Bryce…. don’t hold this against me but therapy would do him wonders,” Strickland wrote on X. “If everytime I had an Intrusive thought I thought “oh it’s the devil” I’d lose my mind. Intrusive thoughts aren’t the devil Bryce. Probably just fight anxiety manifesting itself in f*cked up thoughts.”

While much of the focus has been on Mitchell’s antics outside the Octagon, the fact remains that ‘Thug Nasty’ is a solid 8-2 under the UFC banner with his only losses coming against former featherweight titleholder Ilia Topuria and Josh Emmett. Mitchell has won two of his last three, including a unanimous decision over Dan Ige and a third-round knockout against Kron Gracie in his last outing at UFC 310.

But as impressive as Mitchell has looked at times, he’s never faced someone with as many wins by KO as Jean Silva.

‘Lord’ has knocked out every one of his opponents inside the Octagon and brings with him 12 career KOs against 15 total wins. Adding two victories via submission, Silva carries an incredible 93% finish rate.

Mitchell has only lost twice in his career, but in both instances, he was finished inside the distance.