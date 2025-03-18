Sean Strickland Offers Bryce Mitchell Surprising Advice to Deal with ‘Demonic Dreams’

ByCraig Pekios
Sean Strickland Offers Bryce Mitchell Surprising Advice to Deal with 'Demonic Dreams'

Sean Strickland thinks Bryce Mitchell needs to talk to someone … Besides the voices in his head.

Earlier this month, Mitchell was left speechless at the UFC 314 press event after his next opponent, Jean Silva, continuously cut him off and taunted ‘Thug Nasty’ over his beliefs that the earth is flat.

Mitchell was undeniably furious, but things took a bizarre turn earlier this week when the outspoken featherweight claimed that Silva was possessed by “a legion of demons” and had cursed him with demonic dreams tempting him to cheat on his wife.

READ MORE:  Inside Kayla Harrison's Intense Workout Routine from the UFC Star: Lock In

Trust us, it gets even crazier than that.

Therapy would ‘do wonders’ for Bryce Mitchell

While Silva had a couple of things to say in response to Mitchell’s latest bit of insanity, Sean Strickland actually came to his friend’s defense and had a surprisingly measured response to all the chaos.

image 23

“I love Bryce…. don’t hold this against me but therapy would do him wonders,” Strickland wrote on X. “If everytime I had an Intrusive thought I thought “oh it’s the devil” I’d lose my mind. Intrusive thoughts aren’t the devil Bryce. Probably just fight anxiety manifesting itself in f*cked up thoughts.”

gettyimages 2198211576 612x612 1

While much of the focus has been on Mitchell’s antics outside the Octagon, the fact remains that ‘Thug Nasty’ is a solid 8-2 under the UFC banner with his only losses coming against former featherweight titleholder Ilia Topuria and Josh Emmett. Mitchell has won two of his last three, including a unanimous decision over Dan Ige and a third-round knockout against Kron Gracie in his last outing at UFC 310.

READ MORE:  Demetrious Johnson Exposes UFC Pay Gap: ‘CM Punk Made 500K, I Had 8 Defenses!’
gettyimages 2188807976 612x612 1

But as impressive as Mitchell has looked at times, he’s never faced someone with as many wins by KO as Jean Silva.

‘Lord’ has knocked out every one of his opponents inside the Octagon and brings with him 12 career KOs against 15 total wins. Adding two victories via submission, Silva carries an incredible 93% finish rate.

gettyimages 2201390066 612x612 1

Mitchell has only lost twice in his career, but in both instances, he was finished inside the distance.

READ MORE:  Paddy Pimblett's Former Foe Ready to Step in at UFC 314: 'I've Been Manifesting It'

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts