ByCraig Pekios
Jean Silva Responds to Bryce Mitchell's Wild Claims of Demonic Possession Ahead of UFC 314 Clash

Jean Silva snapped back at Bryce Mitchell after ‘Thug Nasty’ accused him of being “possessed by a legion of demons” ahead of their clash at UFC 314.

Earlier this month, Silva silenced Mitchell at a press conference to promote the pay-per-view event, cutting off the flat-earther when he tried to answer questions and even lead the crowd in a chant of ‘F*ck Bryce Mitchell’ which clearly had the flat-earther fuming.

Recently, Mitchell took to Instagram and revealed that since their chaotic encounter in Las Vegas, he hasn’t had a single good night’s sleep. That’s because he thinks Silva has been possessed by demons and is actively invading his dreams with temptations of anger and adultery.

Seriously, if you haven’t heard Mitchell’s latest rant, click here and check it out.

Jean Silva accuses ‘thug nasty’ of being scared

Mitchell’s perplexing comments prompted Silva to respond to the bizarre accusations on social media.

“Bryce, two things, these are not demons, it’s just you being afraid to face me and second about the beautiful women you have a hormone called testosterone and you probably have problems with it,” Silva posted on X.

“Just be ready for April 12th, because I will be.”

The comment about testosterone stems from Mitchell’s claim that the demons in his dreams surround him with “beautiful women to try to get me to lust and cheat on my wife.”

Mitchell is 8-2 under the UFC banner with his only losses coming against former UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria and perennial contender Josh Emmett. Mitchell’s knockout loss against Emmett was an especially brutal one, but he’s since bounced back with a third-round finish against Kron Gracie at UFC 310.

Mitchell goes into UFC 314 as an underdog for the first time in his run with the promotion.

