Whilst an official headliner between middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, and the surging Sean Strickland has yet to be added to a UFC 293 card in September, the latter appears hopeful of finally booking the title siege, taking the opportunity to once more poke fun at Adesanya to boot.

Strickland, the current number five ranked middleweight contender, is widely expected to make his return to the Octagon on September 9. in Sydney, Australia – taking on two-time and current middleweigh titleholder, Adesanya in a championship pairing, atop a UFC 293 card.

For Adesanya, the City Kickboxing staple has been earmarked to headline the card ‘Down Under’ – in what would come as his first attempted title defense amid his second title reign, after minting himself as the gold holder with a rematch knockout win over Brazilian rival, Alex Pereira.

For outspoken striker, Strickland, the Xtreme Couture staple has turned in two consecutive victories this year, most recently stopping the highly-touted, Abusupiyan Magomedov with a second round TKO win at the UFC Apex facility – which followed a January decision win over Nassourdine Imavov at the light heavyweight limit in an impromptu clash.

And whilst Strickland’s head coach, Eric Nicksick admitted that things are moving in the right direction regarding a pairing for gold between his client and Adesanya, a UFC 293 title offing has yet to be officially announced by the promotion – just six weeks out from the event.

Sean Strickland once again takes the chance to poke fun at Israel Adesanya

Posting footage following a recent training session this week, Strickland claimed that a weight cut to the championship limit would likely be handily achieved. And tonight, the Californian has poked fun at Adesanya – remaining confident of sorting out the bout.

“Meh, I’ll get it worked out….,” Sean Strickland posted on his official X account. “To war China man… (American flag emoji) vs. (Chinese flag emoji).”

