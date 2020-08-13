‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley is hoping to one day secure a “dream fight” against former dual weight UFC champion Conor McGregor.

The surging bantamweight prospect is due to face Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera in the co-main event of UFC 252 this Saturday (August 15). Despite having his toughest test to date in ahead of him O’Malley is already looking to the future and wants to emulate the careers of McGregor and UFC middleweight champ, Israel Adesanya.

“I think obviously Conor’s career went well, Israel Adesanya’s career went well, and I feel like I want a similar career like that,” O’Malley told reporters, including LowKickMMA, during Wednesday’s UFC 252 virtual media day. “(Conor and I are) pretty similar in fighting styles. We knock people out in the first round. We’re not afraid to say how the fight will play out.”

While O’Malley clearly has immense respect for McGregor and all that the Irishman has achieved the 25-year-old still hopes to fight against him one day.

“Probably Conor. I think fans would like that,” O’Malley said when asked what fight he’d like regardless of division. “I think that’s an exciting fight. That’s a fight that I feel like I could win. It’s not just like a ‘there’s not a chance,’ I feel like that’s a fight I could win. It’s a fight that would probably be a dream fight.

“I’m lighter, he’s heavier. I’m way faster than him. He hits hard, I’m good at not getting hit. It’d be interesting.” (Transcribed by Bloody Elbow)

McGregor has spent the majority of his UFC career at 145lbs but he is very unlikely to make the featherweight limit again. ‘Notorious’ last fought at welterweight against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone. He is currently “retired” from the sport after becoming frustrated with the lack of fights available to him.

Do you think Sean O’Malley could compete against Conor McGregor?