Sean O’Malley welcomes Umar Nurmagomedov clash after UFC 299: ‘If he becomes a star, that’s the fight I want’

Slated to headline UFC 299 next weekend, undisputed bantamweight champion, Sean O’Malley claims he is most definitely open to the prospect of fighting the unbeaten, Umar Nurmagomedov in the near future – that’s especially if the Russian can “become a star” which he perceives himself to be.

O’Malley, the current undisputed bantamweight champion, headlines UFC 299 this Saturday in Miami, Florida – taking on surging Ecuadorian contender, Marlon Vera in a championship rematch of their first pairing back in 2020.

Snatching the undisputed bantamweight crown back in August of last year in Boston, Dana White’s Contender Series alum, O’Malley stopped the record-setting title reign of Aljamain Sterling, scoring a second round knockout win over the Uniondale native.

And set to fight Vera next week in ‘The Sunshine State’ – O’Malley has been linked with a title defense against the streaking Georgian force, Merab Dvalishvili should he win in Florida – after the latter scored a title eliminator win over ex-two-weight champion, Henry Cejudo last month at UFC 298.

Sean O’Malley eyes Umar Nurmagomedov fight

Reacting to the above-mentioned Nurmagomedov’s decision win over short-notice opponent, Bekzat Almakhan overnight at UFC Vegas 87, Montana striking ace, O’Malley claimed if the unbeaten Russian could propel himself into stardom, he has no oppositions to fighting him in the future.



“People think I’m avoiding fights, Umar’s (Nurmagomedov) probably the toughest fight [I could take],” Sean O’Malley told ESPN MMA. “I believe I’m a superstar – I believe Umar is a potential superstar. Literally because he has the last name ‘Nurmagomedov’.”

“There’s something there, if he can become a star, that’s the fight I want,” Sean O’Malley explained.

O’Malley will look to avenge his first professional loss this weekend at UFC 299, after the above-mentioned Chone native, Vera stopped him with a first round ground strikes TKO back in their co-main event slot at the UFC Apex facility four years ago.

Who wins in a future title fight: Sean O’Malley or Umar Nurmagomedov?