Surging UFC bantamweight contender, Sean O’Malley has claimed that he hopes to eventually land a pair of Octagon championships – at his current weight class as well as at featherweight, before eventually transitioning to a boxing match against the undefeated world champion, Gervonta Davis.

O’Malley, the current #13 ranked bantamweight contender, is scheduled to make his octagon return at UFC 276 next weekend during International Fight Week – drawing Brazilian contender and division staple, Pedro Munhoz in a featured preliminary card slot.

Last time out, O’Malley landed his third consecutive victory with a first round knockout win against Munhoz’s Brazilian compatriot, Raulian Paiva.

Sean O’Malley suffered his sole professional loss in a 2020 defeat against Marlon Vera

The Montana native enjoyed a stellar 2021 inside the Octagon – embarking on a run of three straight victories, adding Paiva to prior successes against both promotional veterans, Kris Moutinho, and Thomas Almeida.

Tipped as a future title challenger at the bantamweight limit, O’Malley admitted that he has sights fixed on securing a pair of championships during his UFC tenure – including the featherweight crown, currently held by UFC 276 co-headliner, Alexander Volkanovski.

“I’m eventually going to go up to ‘45,” Sean O’Malley told Canal Encarada before UFC 276. “Before I do that, I have to become the bantamweight champion. It has to be done. I think I will, once I’m bantamweight champion, deserve and earn a title shot at ‘45. I believe I can become double-champ.”

As well as those title aspirations, O’Malley also claimed that he envisions sharing the squared circle with undefeated world champion, Davis.

“And then I do think, in the future, Gervonta Davis sounds like a big fight for me,” Sean O’Malley said. “I would love to go over to the boxing world. I know people love it, they hate it, they don’t want to talk about it. ‘MMA never beats boxers.’ But I’m in the entertainment business and I believe in my skills.”

“I truly think that in four or five years, that if I’m double-champ, or if I’ve been the bantamweight, been the featherweight champ, and Gervonta Davis is still a superstar, there’s no reason I can’t go over there and perform for the fans in boxing and put his lights out, too and become the biggest combat sports athlete in the world.” (Transcribed by Bloody Elbow)