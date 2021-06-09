Sean O’Malley is hoping to travel to Puerto Rico to help YouTube star turned professional boxer, Jake Paul, train for his next fight which comes against ‘Suga’s’ former UFC colleague, Tyron Woodley, on August 28.

In an interview with The Schmo, ‘Suga’ openly admitted to being inspired by Jake and his older brother Logan Paul who is fresh off a mega-money match-up with boxing legend, Floyd Mayweather.

“I love it. I’m inspired by them,” O’Malley said. “When I got into the UFC, into fighting, I wanted to be an entertainer. That’s kind of like the title I wanted to be known. I want to be an entertainer. My form of entertaining is fighting. These guys are entertainers in their industries and they’re coming over and just entertaining in boxing. I love it. I’m a huge fan of Jake, huge fan of Logan.

“A lot of people hate it. I was excited. I watched the fight,” O’Malley added. “I was shaking. I was ready for Logan to somehow crack him. He didn’t. Floyd’s a legend. Floyd’s an animal. Floyd looked tiny in there against Logan. Logan looked huge. You know, props to Logan, props to Floyd. Both legends in their own (right). But I love it. I love what they’re doing.”

As talk turned to Jake Paul’s upcoming fight with ‘The Chosen One’, O’Malley revealed he is pulling for the internet celebrity to get the win and is planning to join the Paul camp to help him do just that.

“I’m very excited for that fight,” O’Malley said. “I don’t watch boxing. I literally, I just don’t watch boxing. I’m not interested in it. It doesn’t excite me. If a big fights coming up I don’t watch it. I watched Jake vs. Ben. I watched Logan vs. Floyd, and I’m going to watch Jake fight Tyron. I’m super excited for that fight stylistically. I think Jake can get the job done. I do. I like Tyron. I’m a huge fan of Tyron but, I’m boys with Jake. I actually might go out to Puerto Rico towards the end of his camp. Go out there and train with them a little bit, hang out. Good fight. I’m going to watch it, I’m excited.”

Do you think Sean O’Malley has something to add to Jake Paul’s fight camp?