Sean O’Malley is eagerly anticipating the upcoming boxing bout between YouTube star Jake Paul and Ben Askren.

Paul transitioned to professional boxing in 2020 and has been successful against extremely low-level opposition.

Most notably, the 24-year-old knocked out former NBA player Nate Robinson on the undercard of Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.

Askren retired from MMA in 2019 citing a linger hip injury.

The former ONE Championship and Bellator titleholder is best known for his elite-level grappling skills.

He’ll be making his boxing debut when he faces Paul on April 17.

Speaking to media ahead of his fight at UFC 260, O’Malley revealed that he is excited to watch Paul and Askren square off.

“There’s not a lot of fights that excite me, and this ain’t gonna be the best boxing fight,” O’Malley said. “This isn’t gonna be like a good, technical boxing fight, but I’m excited. I’m excited for that fight. I’m gonna watch it. I’m gonna be excited fight week. I’m gonna watch if they have any little Embeddeds or whatever they’re putting out. I’m watching.

“I wanna see that fight. I don’t know, Ben vs. Jake, it’s exciting. It’s gonna be a sloppy, sloppy fight. Ben’s gonna make it sloppy, which is good for him. Jake, he looks like he’s training hard. He’s young, he’s athletic, so if he doesn’t beat Ben Askren, we’ll see where he goes from there. He has to beat Ben to show he’s a legitimate boxer.”

O’Malley is leaning towards Paul getting the job done next month.

“I wanna say Jake because he’s gonna be a better boxer,” O’Malley said. “Ben’s such a good competitor – it’s not gonna be a good boxing fight. It’s gonna be grueling. God, I hope Jake doesn’t come in there and try to put his lights out in the first round, two rounds. He’s gonna gas out and Ben’s gonna be there.

“Ben’s gonna be there all eight rounds. I don’t think Ben’s gonna gas. I think if Jake comes out calm, stays calm fight week, stays calm fight day, doesn’t get too excited and just blow his load the first couple of rounds, I think he can outbox him. If he stays behind his jab and doesn’t let Ben do what Ben wants to do, I think Jake could get the job done.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

Do you agree with Sean O’Malley? Is Jake Paul going to beat Ben Askren on April 17?