Oscar De La Hoya slams Canelo Alvarez as a ‘Piece of S***’: ‘You’re making the wrong enemies’

Amid his distinct spat with both promoter, Turki Alalshikh, and former two-division UFC champion, Conor McGregor – super middleweight star, Canelo Alvarez has been hit out at by promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, who claimed the Mexican is “making the wrong enemies”.

Canelo, a current super middleweight champion, is slated to return to action next month in Las Vegas, taking on unbeaten title challenger, Edgar Berlanga with undisputed WBA, WBO, and WBC super middleweight crowns on the line against the New York native.

Sidelined since May of this year, Guadalajara native, Canelo Alvarez most recently turned in an impressive unanimous decision win over compatriot, Jaime Munguia to successfully defend his crown over the course of 12 rounds.

However, amid links to a fight with both world championship stars, Terence Crawford, and David Benavidez, Canelo Alvarez has instead booked a fight with Berlanga – to the dismay of both the above-mentioned, McGregor, and Alalshikh – with the Saudi Adviser hitting out with a fiery response.

“I heard what Canelo said that he respects me but doesn’t like the way we do business,” Turki Alalshikh posted on his official X account. “As for him respecting me, it doesn’t matter to me if he does or not. As for the way I do business, I know why he doesn’t like it, because I only target big fights at fair prices, so of course anyone who likes big fights won’t like that.”

“And I know how he feels after losing to Bivol, so he’s been looking for easier fights ever since,” Turki Alalshikh continued. “Also, I’m not the one who’s afraid of fighting Benavidez or Crawford. Therefore, I knew he was wasting our time and making excuses with big amounts of money that can’t be paid. So I’m continuing my way to make big fights that serve the boxing world, and he’s on his way to making eash show-only fights.”

Oscar De La Hoya rekindles Canelo Alvarez spat

And in the aftermath of his clashes with Alalshikh and McGregor, Canelo has been targeted once more by rival, former world champion star, De La Hoya, who claimed he was a “piece of sh*t”.

“As I said weeks ago, this fight [Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga] will not do well on September 14.,” Oscar De La Hoya said on X. “Not only because the match up is okay, but because they’re going up against the UFC’s debut at The Sphere in Las Vegas. Now, that’s a spectacle that everyone and their mother has been waiting to see since it opened up about a year ago. And who is funding it and making it all happen? Turki Alalshikh.”

Clap Back Thursday time!!! Hey DUCKNELO 👏👏👏😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Y1UWRFjmah — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) August 9, 2024



“Canelo, you’re really making the wrong enemies,” De La Hoya explained. “But you know what? F*ck you.”