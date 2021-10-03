‘Suga‘ Sean O’Malley talked about Jon Jones’s most recent run-in with the authorities on the latest episode of his podcast, the ‘brO’Malley show’.

“Jones’s problem with partying has gotten him in trouble before, but nothing worse than this past incident. Jones came back to his hotel room after his Hall of Fame induction on September 24th in Las Vegas, Nevada. He proceeded to pull his fiancee’s hair with his child in the room. When the police got there, they described her as having a bloody mouth and it was swollen. Jones also headbutted a police vehicle while trying to get officers to engage him in a fight.

Since the incident, Jones has posted a couple of Instagram stories. One of them is a workout video with resolutions around him lifting. The other being a post of him and his fiancee kissing, showing that everything is now “fine” between the two.

Many people have spoken out about the incident since. Some call for Jones to be released by the UFC, while others have called for him to get help and offered their support to him. O’Malley is just the latest to speak about the incident.

“Speaking of looking good and steps ahead and just dominant. Jon Jones is 1-0 this year, that’s f*cked up… it sucks. I don’t feel like I’m in a position to even judge. I don’t know what’s going on in his mind or I don’t know what’s going on in his life. Like obviously he shouldn’t have done that. Obviously, that’s f*cked up, obviously, he knows that. Dude when you’re drunk, it’s not your true self. You’re f*cking drunk dude… like dude, who knows what he’s dealing with? Not okay, 100%. Should definitely get punished for it. I don’t know if he’s necessarily a piece of s*it bad guy. He needs help dude… you can’t beat on your boo.” (Transcribed by Sportskeeda)

O’Malley was both, offering his support to Jones while also calling him out on his actions. There is no excuse for beating on a woman, no matter how intoxicated you are. It will be interesting to see how the UFC takes action with the Jones situation.

Do you agree with Sean O’Malley? How do you feel about the Jon Jones situation?