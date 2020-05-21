Sean O’Malley Says He’ll Fight Eddie Wineland At UFC 250

Spread the word!













Rising star Sean O’Malley has revealed he will be fighting at UFC 250 on June 6. Speaking on social media O’Malley confirmed his eagerly anticipated return to the octagon in one simple tweet, it read. “Daddy returns June 6th, you are welcome.”

Daddy returns June 6th, you are welcome. — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) May 21, 2020

The charismatic 25-year-old has since announced on his Twitch channel he expects to face Eddie Wineland next month, although the fight is not yet official it has been verbally agreed and contracts are due to be signed soon.

O’Malley last fought in March at UFC 248 and picked up an impressive TKO win inside two minutes against Jose Quiñones. This was the first ‘Suga Show’ in over two years after he became embroiled in a complex case with the United States Anti-Doping Agency. O’Malley was found to have ostarine in his system in the build-up to a scheduled fight at UFC 229. He was banned for six months for this violation. After serving his ban O’Malley was due to face Marlon Vera but was again pulled from the fight for a second violation, testing positive for ostarine for the second time. Although it seems likely the test result was a case of residual effects O’Malley was forced to serve another six-month ban form the sport.

Former UFC title challenger Wineland is the man tasked with upsetting the unbeaten young star. The 35-year-old bounced back from consecutive defeats against John Dodson and Aljeandro Perez last time out to beat Grigory Popov via TKO at UFC 238 almost a year ago.

Who do you think wins when Sean O’Malley squares off against Eddie Wineland at UFC 250 on June 6?