Sean O’Malley Celebrates UFC 248 Win With Weed And Pizza

UFC bantamweight prospect Sean O’Malley enjoyed an emphatic return to the cage last night and the best type of after-party if he is a man of his word.

Speaking to TMZ Sports ahead of his UFC 248 fight against Jose Quinonez, O’Malley revealed he won’t be having any type of official after-party. However he did let us know about his plan to enjoy the victory by smoking some weed, chilling with friends and eating some pizza, he said.

“I’m gonna take a rip, I’m gonna hang out with my circle. I don’t have an after-party planned. I’m just gonna celebrate with some medicine and some good food and that’s about it. I always crave pizza. I think a lot of fighters do for whatever reason.”

These type of parties seems to be part of tradition for ‘Sugar’ who after his last fight at UFC 222 sparked up a huge joint and even introduced everyone his own strain of weed.

The 25-year-old has been out of action for two years after becoming embroiled in issues with anti-doping organisation USADA. Despite such a long period of time out, the undefeated star did not feel any pressure coming back and headlining the UFC 248 prelims, he said.

“It just feels like another fight. 2 years off is not that big of a deal. I don’t think anything’s really changed. I don’t think much has changed as far as the attention I’m getting, as far as how excited the fans are.”

The now 11-0 professional fighter fought without a care in the world. He finished the fight inside the first round after landing a sweet head kick, upper cut combination before following up with some ground and pound to get the stoppage.

Brutal ko Sean O’Malley vs quinones ufc 248 new pic.twitter.com/xeAqbyHWyd — Fightgame (@futurefights360) March 8, 2020

Post-fight O’Malley was awarded the performance of the night bonus and $50,000 in extra cash. That will for sure keep the weed and pizza party going for quite some time!

How did you rate Sean O’Malley in his return to the octagon?