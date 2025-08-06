Former UFC Champion Sean O’Malley Recalls the Frightening Time He Was ‘Swatted’ on a Livestream

In the modern world of media, live-streaming has become one of the most popular ways to grow a social media following, with many fighters now having their livestreams.

Some of the biggest names in MMA have livestreams, such as Demetrious Johnson and Rampage Jackson, both having their streaming Channels.

There are negatives to live-streaming, however, with many streamers finding themselves being ‘swatted.

‘Swatting’ is when someone calls the police and makes a fake threat about the person live-streaming, leading to the police visiting the streamer, thinking they have committed a crime.

Image via: Getty

Sean O’Malley recalls the time he had police show up at his front door

The former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley is another MMA fighter who has taken to the world of live-streaming, where he predominantly plays video games.

O’Malley has infamously lost his last two fights to the current bantamweight champion, Merab Dvalishvili and is still awaiting his return as he looks to make his way back to the top of the division.

Back in 2024, O’Malley was swatted whilst playing Call of Duty on his livestream.

On his X account, O’Malley recently told the story of having the police unexpectedly turn up at his house in Las Vegas while he was live.

“I peek out my head, but then they’re on the intercom and I see a bunch of cops. They’re like “walk out with your hands up.” So, I f***ing walk out, hands up. I was just going to listen, but you never know, someone sneezes and pulls the trigger. I got f***ing shotguns pointed at me. AR’s from four different cops pointed at me. And I was like, I’m just going to listen and f***ing walk back. ” He said.

The terrifying situation did not end in a bad way, however, as luckily no one was harmed during the event, and O’Malley has since gone back to live-streaming.