Sean O’Malley reveals he wanted short notice Cory Sandhagen fight

UFC star Sean O’Malley has revealed that he recently pushed for a short notice bantamweight showdown against Cory Sandhagen.

In his last two outings, Sean O’Malley has suffered consecutive losses at the hands of Merab Dvalishvili. In the wake of those losses, fans haven’t been clear as to what the next move will be for ‘Suga’. Some believe he should try and make another run at the gold at 135 pounds, whereas others would rather see him move up to featherweight.

Regardless of which you prefer, there’s no denying that Sean O’Malley needs to make some serious adjustments if he’s going to be a UFC champion again. As it turns out, he was trying to get back in the cage quite recently against Cory Sandhagen, who is now scheduled to battle Dvalishvili for the title later this year.

Sean O’Malley wanted short notice Cory Sandhagen fight

“I was actually trying to fight Cory when the co-main event fell out for that Max (Holloway) and Dustin (Poirier) fight,” O’Malley said on the “Overdogs Podcast.” “I threw my name out there to UFC. I was like: Three weeks, me vs. Cory would be sweet. But it didn’t really make sense for the UFC. Cory vs. Merab was the next fight to make. But yeah, me vs. Cory is a very interesting fight. That’s one that’s bound to happen – sooner than later.”

“I think me vs. Cory,” O’Malley said. “Me vs. Petr (Yan) 2, I feel like that would be a banger. Me vs. Cory, me vs. Merab 3? No, I’m just kidding.”

