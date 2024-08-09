Sean O’Malley Reacts to Nurmagomedov’s ‘Ashamed’ Championship Status: ‘Bigger than Conor’

Sean O’Malley recognizes that Umar Nurmagomedov presents one of the toughest tests in the bantamweight division. Still, ‘Sugar’ is confident that he’d “chin” undefeated Dagestani standout should they meet inside the Octagon.

Following his big win over Cory Sandhagen in Abu Dhabi, the 18-0 Nurmagomedov said he was “ashamed” of having O’Malley as the bantamweight division’s top dog.

Umar is ASHAMED that Sean O’Malley is the Bantamweight champion.



He explains how Sean O’Malley is not a good example of a man.👀💥@UNmgdv pic.twitter.com/gvjU03E229 — MMA CHICK🧜🏼‍♀️ (@MMACHICK_) August 1, 2024

Responding to the Dagestani’s comment during a recent episode of his TimboSugarShow podcast with coach Tim Welch, O’Malley gave Nurmagomedov his props but remains confident he can put the unbeaten contender’s lights out should their paths cross.

“I could chin anybody in the division,” O’Malley said. “Umar is a tough fight. I thought Aljo [Sterling] was the toughest fight in the division for me at the time, and I knocked him out. I think Umar is probably one of the toughest challenges in the division.”

Sean O’Malley thinks a win over Umar Nurmagomedov would be a good way to stick it to Conor McGregor

Given his recent tiff with Irish megastar Conor McGregor, O’Malley also loves to idea of doing what ‘Mystic Mac’ never could — taking a Nurmagomedov’s ‘O.’

“I think it makes it an interesting match, but O’Malley vs. Nurmagomedov could be one way I become, you know, bigger than Conor, like I’ve claimed I’ve wanted to be,” O’Malley continued. “If I do what he couldn’t do—beat a Nurmagomedov, take away the ‘O’—that would really sting him. He’s already mad at me, jealous, but this would really sting him.”

McGregor’s rivalry with Umar Nurmagomedov’s cousin, Khabib Nurmagomedov, is among the most intense in UFC history.

Though they only met once inside the Octagon, their feud is still as lively as ever with the Irishman taking regular digs at ‘The Eagle’ on social media and in interviews.