Sean O’Malley picks Jon Jones over Ciryl Gane: “He just finds ways to win and I think he’s gonna find a way to beat Ciryl.”

The UFC 285 heavyweight world title showdown between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane has the world talking including ‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley.

After years away, Jon ‘Bones’ Jones will look to capture the vacant heavyweight title against the towering Ciryl Gane in the UFC 285 main event. The top-ranked UFC bantamweight discussed how excited he was for the heavyweight showdown.

Sean O’Malley predicts Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane

‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley offered his prediction for the match on his podcast TimboSugarShow. The US-born O’Malley offered:

“Watching the countdown. Watching Jon Jones, it’s getting me excited,” O’Malley revealed. “It is getting me excited. One of the greatest ever to do it. It’s so weird because he just finds a way to win. He’s so good everywhere, but he’s not the best [everywhere]. He’s not the best kickboxer, he’s not the best wrestler. He’s not the best jiu-jitsu, but he’s really f*cking good everywhere and he just finds ways to win.”

He continued:

“Jon Jones is better at finding ways to win. He’s a winner, dude. He just finds ways to win and I think he’s gonna find a way to beat Ciryl.” [Transcript courtesy of MiddleEasy]

The no.1 ranked bantamweight Sean O’Malley is officially picking the MMA veteran Jon Jones to get it done against the dangerous Ciryl Gane in the UFC 285 headlining bout.

Jon ‘Bones’ Jones was the light heavyweight kingpin who never lost his title in the octagon. He was stripped of the crown due to issues outside the cage. The American athlete Jones vacated his light heavyweight crown in 2020. Fans are excited to see his come back to the octagon and at a higher weight class at UFC 285.

See the full podcast with O’Malley below: