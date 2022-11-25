Sean O’Malley believes Paddy Pimblett’s binge eating is a common ‘mental disorder’ among MMA fighters

Paddy Pimblett and his post-fight binges have already become a thing of legend. The Liverpudlian is known for eating a whopping 10,000 calories a day following his fights. While many are entertained by videos of Pimblett shoveling food into his mouth on an almost non-stop basis, UFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley believes it could be the result of a “mental disorder.”

‘The Baddy’ will make his highly-anticipated return to the Octagon on December 10th when he squares off with Jared Gordon at UFC 282. Pimblett, who fights at the lightweight limit of 155 pounds revealed that in order to make weight for his fight in roughly three weeks, he will need to drop a staggering 50 pounds.

During an appearance on ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ podcast, the colorful No. 1 ranked bantamweight contender discusses Paddy Pimblett‘s binge eating and reveals that it is a common occurrence amongst mixed martial artists.

“Dude, the reason Paddy ‘The Baddy’ gets as big as he is because it’s like you get this mental disorder,” O’Malley said. “I eat strict as f— for about ten weeks before the fight. Like I would have a cheat meal on a Saturday, but the closer I got to the fight, four five weeks out, I was just eating so clean. To where right after, it’s like I would order two cheeseburgers, f—ing some appetizers, and just eat until I’m so uncomfortable and in so much pain.”

“Paddy’s — and who am I to say — I just know it’s just not good for you,” he continued. “He gets up to 200 pounds. That’s like me getting up to 190 or 185. It’s sad. But it gives you this mental disorder from eating.”

Paddy Pimblett Attempts to Downplay His Binge Eating

Joe Rogan and Sean O’Malley discussed a study referenced by Michael Easter on rapid weight loss that took a group of men and starved them for six months. At the end of the six months period, many of them developed binge eating disorders. O’Malley likens that to what an MMA fighter experiences when they go through weeks, sometimes months of minimal food intake while preparing for a fight.

“It’s so true. Every fighter will sit here and say the same thing,” O’Malley said. “After a fight, you cut a lot of weight and you make weight, and even me, I eat real clean leading up to a fight. But I see fighters at the breakfast buffet eating pancakes and sh*tty food on fight day because they made weight, after weigh-ins that night they’re eating sh*tty.”

Mike Dolce, a nutritionist who has worked with MMA fighters in the past recently commented on Paddy Pimblett’s fluctuating weight in a video posted on Instagram.

“Paddy is unfortunately incurring serious health ramifications, that may not be obvious to him yet. But he will wake up one day over the line.”

Paddy Pimblett commented on the video himself, claiming that everyone has blown his weight gain and subsequent weight cutting out of proportion.

“I don’t actually cut 50lbs from start of camp come on ppl. I started my diet Monday the 24th October and was 87.6kg which is 193lbs yous are all blowing this out of proportion badly. I just carry the weight in my cheeks.”

Paddy Pimblett has appeared in multiple videos since joining the UFC showing his weight to be in excess of 200 pounds, nearly 50 pounds above the lightweight limit he competes at.