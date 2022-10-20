Sharing an expected war-of-words ahead of their highly-anticipated UFC 280 clash this weekend in Abu Dhabi, UAE – former undisputed bantamweight titleholder, Petr Yan, and contender, Sean O’Malley were corralled after a physical run-in on stage.

Yan, a former undisputed and interim bantamweight titleholder, is set to make his Octagon return this weekend on ‘Fight Island’ – drawing O’Malley in a high-stakes clash, and potential title-eliminator at bantamweight.

As for O’Malley, the Montana native featured in the main card opener of UFC 276 back in July during International Fight Week against Brazilian veteran, Pedro Munhoz – battling over the course of two rounds en route to an official ‘No Contest’ after he landed an inadvertent eye poke on the latter.

Petr Yan pushes Sean O’Malley during today’s pre-fight faceoff

Set to feature beneath an undisputed title fight between champion, Aljamain Sterling and former two-time division champion, T.J. Dillashaw at the Etihad Arena this Saturday, Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley required separation at today’s pre-fight press conference.

Sharing their fair share of verbal insults when occupying a microphone today in Abu Dhabi, Yan and O’Malley were corralled by UFC officials and security after the former shoved the Dana White’s Contender Series product during their tense faceoff, sending O’Malley backward across the stage.

Undefeated in his time on ‘Fight Island’, Yan first clinched the vacant bantamweight crown with a fifth round ground strikes stoppage win over the former featherweight champion, recently retired Brazilian favorite, Jose Aldo.

In October of last year ahead of his unsuccessful rematch with the aforenoted, Sterling, Petr Yan defeated Cory Sandhagen with a unanimous decision win in UAE to win the interim division crown.

In the midst of a four-fight unbeaten run, O’Malley has enjoyed a run of wins over the trio of Thomas Almeida, Kris Moutinho, and Raulian Paiva before his July outing against Munhoz.