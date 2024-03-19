Sean O’Malley claims to have information which would ‘Ruin’ rival Marlon Vera: ‘People would change their minds on him’

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley says he could ruin Marlon Vera’s life if he releases information to the public that not many people know.

O’Malley scored a one-sided decision win over Vera at UFC 299 to defend his bantamweight title for the first time. After the fight, Vera accused ‘Suga’ of greasing and cheating in the fight.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

“Every time I was grabbing Sean, he was like grabbing a fish out of the water,” Vera told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour. “Maybe he didn’t attempt to [cheat], but he was extremely greasy on his hair. And that’s why when I hurt him at the end of the round, I grabbed his head, the knee [slipped], all my knees [that slipped by] were really close. Maybe if it would’ve been dry, I could’ve hurt him. Maybe not. I’m still where I am for a reason — I lost the fight, and I’m not going to find [an] excuse, but matter of fact, his head was extremely greasy.”

Sean O’Malley fires back at Marlon Vera

Following Vera’s comments, Sean O’Malley spoke on his podcast, and ‘Suga’ says knows something about ‘Chito’ that would ruin his life as he calls Vera a fake person.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MARCH 09: Sean O’Malley prepares to face Marlon Vera of Ecuador in the UFC bantamweight championship fight during the UFC 299 event at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

“Everybody seems to love this dude,” Vera said on his YouTube channel. “Motherf***er’s a fakeass b****. Chito sucks. F*** him. I know s*** that people don’t know that would change their minds on him, but I’m not gonna go out there and post it. People are like, ‘Oh, he’s just a family man.’ F*** that guy, bro.

” Then he comes out saying I’m greasing my hair. Bro didn’t even get close enough to smell my hair let alone think [I was greasing]. What was greasing my hair gonna do? I want to [leak this information]. I’m just like, be the bigger man, you don’t need to ruin his f***ing life, you already ruined his career. Just be the bigger man.”

Vera has yet to respond to O’Malley’s comment and whether or not he will is uncertain.