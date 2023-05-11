Despite lauding current division champion, Aljamain Sterling as the greatest bantamweight to have competed in the UFC, incoming title challenger, Sean O’Malley claims the awkward style utilized by the Uniondale native will be exploited by him, en route to a finish.

O’Malley, the current #2 ranked bantamweight contender, is expected to face off with undisputed bantamweight champion, Sterling later this summer – with a UFC 292 title affair at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on August 19. initially earmarked by the promotion.

And following Sterling’s record-setting third consecutive successful bantamweight title defense at UFC 288 over the course of the weekend in a decision win over Henry Cejudo, Sterling was joined by the surging, O’Malley inside the Octagon, setting up a future grudge match between the duo.

Sean O’Malley believes accumulative damage sees him defeat Aljamain Sterling

Sharing his thoughts on his stylistic clash with Serra-Longo MMA staple, Sterling, O’Malley claimed that whilst proving effective during his bantamweight title reign, the former’s awkward style will see him toppled by himself this summer.

“I am a sniper,” Sean O’Malley told The Schmo during a recent interview. “Aljo (Aljamain Sterling) walks forward, and his awkwardness is effective in MMA. You’ve got to give it to him because you watch him strike and you’re like, ‘What the hell is he doing?’ But look what he’s done. So, his awkwardness is effective, but I think it’ll be the downfall of him because I am a sniper.”

“You can’t walk forward like that with me and cross your feet with your chin in the air because I will find it, and I will find it often,” Sean O’Malley explained. “I’m not saying I’m gonna go out there and one-shot him – put his lights out in the first. I just believe that I will hit him over and over and over again to where he will fall.”

In terms of bantamweight champions in the history of the organization, O’Malley claims that with Sterling’s victory over Cejudo in ‘The Garden State’ earlier this month, he has eclipsed other competition in that regard – setting himself apart as the best of the bunch.

“I think you look at his résumé and what he’s done and it’s hard to deny that,” Sean O’Malley explained. “I think Aljamain is the greatest bantamweight of all-time, currently.”