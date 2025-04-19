Joe Rogan reveals no desire to retire from UFC commentary gig: ‘I just enjoy it’

Veteran UFC color-commentator, Joe Rogan has revealed this week that he currently has no plans to end his tenure in the promotion in the broadcast booth. But insists if promotional CEO, Dana White steps aside — he would likely follow suit.

Rogan, a veteran mainstay in the promotion’s commentary booth, most recently called the action earlier this month at UFC 314 in Miami, Florida.

Image via: Getty

And heaping praise on newly-minted two-time featherweight champion, Rogan lauded Australian fan-favorite, Alexander Volkanovski, en route to his unanimous decision win over Diego Lopes in the pair’s vacant title clash in ‘The Sunshine State.

But set to miss the promotion’s return to Canada next month, Rogan boldly claimed he had no intention to travel to ‘The Great White North’ to call the action between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena in the headliner of UFC 315.

Joe Rogan plays down retirement plan from UFC

“I won’t be there [for UFC 315],” Rogan said during a recent Fight Companion episode. “I don’t go to Canada anymore. I don’t. I’d rather go to Russia.”

But don’t expect the veteran Jersey commentator to leave the promotion anytime soon. Featuring alongside former featherweight kingpin, Ilia Topuria on his Joe Rogan Experience podcast this week, the former revealed retirement was far from his mind. That’s as long as White serves as promotional leader, however.

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas – USA TODAY Sports

“I just enjoy it. I don’t think about retiring, no,” Joe Rogan said. If Dana White quits, I might quit, but that’s it. It’s actually in my contract. If he leaves, I leave.

“In my contract if he leaves, I don’t have to stay. I wouldn’t be doing it if it wasn’t for him. He’s my friend. He talked me into doing it. I started working for the UFC in 1997 when it was nothing, nobody was watching then.”