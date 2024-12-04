Petr Yan calls for rematch with Sean O’Malley next: ‘I think five rounds will be very interesting’

Former undisputed bantamweight champion, Petr Yan has staked his claim for a title eliminator clash in his return to action in the new year — claiming he would like to share the Octagon with fellow former gold holder, Sean O’Malley next — especially over the course of five rounds.

Yan, who remains the current number three rank at the bantamweight limit, most recently handed former undisputed flyweight champion, Deiveson Figueiredo his first 135lbs loss last month at UFC Macau, besting the Brazilian in a hard-fought unanimous decision success.

As for Montana striker, O’Malley, the former champion has been sidelined since September, most recently dropping a one-sided unanimous decision loss of his own against common-foe and newly-minted champion, Merab Dvalishvili at Noche UFC at the Las Vegas Sphere.

Petr Yan eyes title eliminator with Sean O’Malley next

And hoping to work his way back to a title charge in the new year in a rematch with Dvalishvili, Dudinka native, Yan claimed he would like to take on O’Malley in the future — especially in a five round title-eliminator.

“You know, if (Nurmagomedov title shot) is going to happen, I would lean towards a rematch with Sean O’Malley, but I don’t know what’s going on with him,” Petr Yan told “The Ariel Helwani Show” through an interpreter on Tuesday. “He’s out for nine to 12 months, so maybe he got pregnant.”

“I really want five rounds,” Petr Yan said. “I believe it should be a good main event or a featured bout on some big event. I think five rounds and it will be very interesting if it’s going to happen.

First fighting back in 2022 on the main card of UFC 280, O’Malley would turn in a controversial split decision win over former champion, Yan — as part of his winning run en route to a title victory against common-foe, Aljamain Sterling.