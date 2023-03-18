Sean O’Malley: Conor McGregor is f*cking smart, he only fights guys he can beat’

UFC bantamweight, Sean O’Malley thinks Conor McGregor chose Michael Chandler for a more favorable stylistic matchup.

Later this year, we are expected to see the return of the sports biggest star, McGregor, as he takes Chandler. The two are currently engaged in a coaching battle on the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter, season 31 which is set to premier on May 30 and will be the first of 12 episodes.

It will be the Irishman’s first fight since his horrific leg break he suffered against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

Sean O’Malley outlines McGregor’s plan

Chandler is a certainly no easy task for anyone, especially after such an injury, but O’Malley thinks ‘The Notorious’ actually chose \chandler specifically.

“Conor, and rightfully so, only fights people he sees himself beating,” O’Malley said of McGregor. “His whole career, he’s very fucking smart, he’s like ‘I know I can beat this guy, I’ll fight this guy’. He’s fighting Michael Chandler for a reason. Chad Mendes, he’s fought a lot of these guys, but Michael Chandler is dangerous though.” (H/T MMANews)

The fight is set to take place at welterweight, but win for either Chandler or McGregor would catapult them to serious title contention.

O’Malley is currently ranked No.1 in the 135lb division following his recent win over Petr Yan and is in line for a title shot.

Is Sean O’Malley right?