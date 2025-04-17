Sean Climaco is one of the few American Muay Thai stars to reach the highest levels of Muay Thai in ONE Championship. He will be making his return against the 19-year-old Azerbaijani striking phenom Akif Guluzada, at ONE Fight Night 31. This is in the wake of Sean Climaco tragically losing his father last year before his fight with Jordan Estupinan, a fight in which he would lose via knockout.

Since Then, Climaco has made a comeback and scored a split decision win against Diego Paez. It now holds a record of 2-1 in the ONE Championship and is set to fight in an uphill battle against Akif Guluzada.

Akif Guluzada is by far the most difficult opponent someone like Climaco could face outside of the rankings as Akif Guluzada has a record of 3-0 in ONE Championship and having wins in both Muay Thai and kickboxing being a high level multifaceted striker at such a young age, even scoring high light reel worth spinning back fist knockout.

Sean Climaco needs to win for himself and for American Muay Thai as a whole.

Sean Climaco and his peers, such as Eddie Abasolo and Luke Lessei, are the only representatives the United States has to offer in a world dominated by Europeans, Thais, and east asian fighters. With America at the bottom of that totem pole of merit. So a win for Climaco against a young phenom like Akif Guluzada is a tall order for the American, however, a win here can easily place Sean Climaco in a shot at the top 5 of the flyweight division and a resounding victory for American Muay Thai.