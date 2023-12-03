UFC Austin Winner Sean Brady Believes ‘Wack’ Ian Garry is the ‘Easiest fight’ in the welterweight division

You can add Sean Brady to the growing list of fighters who are tired of Ian Garry’s bullsh*t.

Making his first appearance inside the Octagon in more than a year, Brady bounced back from his first career loss with a dominant performance against former interim title contender Kelvin Gastelum. After submitting the TUF alumnus with a kimura in the third round, Brady called for a clash with rising welterweight contender Ian Garry during his Octagon interview.

Brady elaborated on his comments during his appearance at the post-fight press event, making it abundantly clear that his callout of ‘The Future’ was a bit of business and a lot of personal.

“Just the way he went about his whole thing with his team, it rubbed me the wrong way. He rubs the sport the wrong way,” Brady said. “I’m a true professional in the sport, and I just don’t like the way he walks around with the cameras and goes into the gym- he’s getting kicked out of Leon Edwards’ gym. Like he’s just always talking sh*t about people, and it’s wack. I think he’s wack, and I’ll ragdoll him. I think he’s the easiest fight in the division.”

Sean Brady doesn’t see Ian Garry getting past vicente luque

Before Garry and his wife were getting slammed by middleweight champ Sean Strickland, ‘The Future’ was reportedly booted from Team Renegade, the gym that hosts current welterweight titleholder Leon Edwards. Garry initially placed the blame squarely on Edwards’ shoulders by suggesting that ‘Rocky’ is “weak-minded” and afraid of a little competition on the mats.

Representatives with Team Renegade disputed those comments, saying that Garry was “not adding to the team’s culture.”

‘The Future’ will return to the Octagon on December 16 for a showdown with No. 8 ranked contender Vicente Luque. If Garry manages to get past Luque at the UFC’s final pay-per-view of the year, Sean Brady would love the opportunity to quiet the Irishman himself.