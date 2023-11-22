Ian Machado Garry vows to finish Vicente Luque ahead of UFC 296: ‘I’m unbelievable, I’m that much better than everyone’

Returning to the Octagon at UFC 296 next month, unbeaten Dublin striker, Ian Machado Garry has vowed to finish incoming foe and training partner, Vicente Luque in any manner he likes, claiming he is “unbelievable” and much better than every other fighter at welterweight.

Machado Garry, the current number ten ranked welterweight contender, has been sidelined since he featured on the main card of UFC 292 back in August, turning in a one-sided unanimous decision win over perennial contender, Neil Magny in Boston, Massachusetts.

As for Luque, the Brazilian-American most recently headlined UFC Vegas 78 back in August, landing his own unanimous decision win over former lightweight champion, Rafael dos Anjos – earning the number eight rank in the division.

Ian Machado Garry vows to finish Vicente Luque ahead of UFC 296

And recently poking fun at Luque’s baptizm ahead of their high-stakes clash at UFC 296 next month, Machado Garry – who compared himself to God and was accused of blasphemy as a result, claimed he would finish the long-time contender in any way he wanted.

“Dec. 16, stay tuned, be ready, because I’m going to go out there and I’m going to finish Vicente Luque whatever way I want,” Ian Machado Garry told The Energized Show during a recent interview.

“And I can go in there and manipulate and manhandle people in any way, shape, or form that I want to because I’m that much better than them,” Ian Machado Garry explained. “This fight Luque, the fight with (Neil) Magny, the fight with D-Rod (Daniel Rodriguez), it’s all the same stuff, just repeated in different ways. I will find a way to have success, and I will win every single time because I am that much better than everyone. So, everyone should be excited.”

Prior to his August win over Magny, Machado Garry, who boasts a 13-0 professional record, took out Daniel Rodriguez with a first round high-kick and strikes TKO win back in May – earning a Performance of the Night bonus in his UFC Fight Night Charlotte clash.

Who wins at UFC 296 next month: Ian Machado Garry or Vicente Luque?