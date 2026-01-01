Joaquin Buckley Shares His Thoughts on Michael Morales’ Outfit Selection

Michael Morales’ celebration on New Year’s Eve has caught the attention of Joaquin Buckley. The Ecuadorian fighter was spotted dressed as a widow and dancing with others on the back of a truck.

Notably, it’s part of the Las Viudas tradition, where men dress as women and celebrate the death of the old year. The motto is to leave the previous year’s problems behind by grabbing drinks, partying, and having the best time.

Outside the octagon, Morales is known for flaunting his bold fashion sense and striking tattoos, and this time, he didn’t hesitate to lean into the fun, dressing as a widow and dancing on the streets of Ecuador.

Joaquin Buckley’s message to Michael Morales

Joaquin Buckley had a message for Michael Morales. After watching the above video, ‘New Mansa’ urged the 26-year-old to embrace who he is and keep living unapologetically as he heads into 2026. Buckley said:

“Look, Michael Morales, I knew I was talking about the bo**y wars and stuff like that, but you did not have to straight up become one, dog. I understand the bo*ty-word takeover is real, but you don’t have to become one to be one. I hope you know that. But yeah, man, I don’t know if this is just tradition now. A lot of people say that this is a tradition down in Ecuador, and this is what they do. I don’t know what the story behind it. I don’t know the history behind it, they say it’s tradition, but it looks like you are having too much fun out there twerking, twirling, throwing your hips like uh nah man!”

‘New Mansa’ added:

“But yet again, a new year is approaching, and I just want to be honest with you. A lot of people say, a new year, new me. Nah, that’s always been you, and you need to go ahead and continue to be who you are in 2026… Michael Morales, go ahead and wear them dresses at the press conference. Go ahead and wear them dresses at the weigh-ins. You’re a street walker, da*g. We knew this for a while now. But for real for real, you might become a bigger star because of it.”

