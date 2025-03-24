Sean Brady Vows to Silence the Doubters: ‘I’m Here to Take Over and Prove Every Single One of You Wrong

Off the back of his dominant win over Leon Edwards at UFC London, Sean Brady has vowed to continue to silence his “doubters” en route to a title charge — following his statement victory over the ex-champion over the weekend in England.

Brady, who entered his sophomore headliner with the promotion as the number five ranked divisional contender, turned in a wholly dominant win over Birmingham native, Edwards over the course of the weekend.

And securing takedowns aplenty, in the fourth round, Brady would work his way to half guard on top of Edwards — latching onto a taut guillotine choke forcing an eventual submission.

With his triumph, Philadelphia native, Brady has likely positioned himself for a title eliminator at the very least — with a host of names from Ian Garry, to Joaquin Buckley linked already with a pairing against the surging grappler.

Sean Brady vows to prove more doubters wrong next

And hoping to secure a rematch with Belal Muhammad after his attempted defense against Jack Della Maddalena at UC 315 in May, the streaking, Brady has vowed to continue to prove his “doubters” wrong.

“I’m here to take over, I’m here to be a world champion,” Sean Brady told assembled media following his UFC London victory. “And I’m going to keep proving you guys wrong.”

With his victory, Brady improved his Octagon record to 8-1 from his 10 outings so far, adding to prior notable wins over the likes of Gilbert Burns, Kelvin Gastelum, Michael Chiesa, and Jake Matthews.

And as mentioned previously, Brady’s sole loss in the promotion came via knockout to the incumbent champion, Muhammad — who headlines UFC 315 later this summer in a reworked showdown against surging Australian puncher, Della Maddalena.