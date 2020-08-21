Bellator president Scott Coker believes his promotion has the best light-heavyweight division in MMA. Coker made the claim while reacting to the news Jones Jones had decided to relinquish his UFC light-heavyweight division to move up to heavyweight.

Speaking to MMA Junkie Coker bragged about his stacked 205lb roster, he said.

“Listen, with Jon Jones moving up to heavyweight, I think we have the best 205-pound weight class on the planet with Bader, Gegard wants to move up, we have (Lyoto) Machida, and we have Corey Anderson now,” Coker told MMA Junkie on Thursday. “We have a bunch of killers in that weight class. To me, we have a great roster of fights for him (Corey Anderson) – and even Phil Davis. I mean, we’ll be able to put some great fights together, and I’m excited about that division.”

Coker is particularly excited about the addition of Anderson to the Bellator light-heavyweight division.

“I got to meet him. I got breakfast with him and DC (Daniel Cormier) probably like two weeks ago, and he’s been training with DC,” Coker said. “DC said, ‘Hey, you have to take a look at this kid.’

“At the same time, Rich and Mike (Bellator matchmakers) were saying, ‘Hey, we should really sign him. He’s a top four or five guy in the world. He’d be a great addition to our 205 division.’”

Do you agree with Scott Coker? Is the Bellator light-heavyweight division better than the UFC?