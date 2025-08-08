Chael Sonnen has expressed his disagreement with Brendan Schaub‘s enthusiasm for UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis. Schaub argues that Du Plessis has the potential to become the first UFC champion across three divisions due to his impressive size and athleticism, which he claims would allow him to compete comfortably even two weight classes above middleweight. Sonnen, while acknowledging Du Plessis’s talents, has raised some concerns about Schaub’s assertion.

“Brendan Schaub did a piece, and he likes Dricus. He likes Dricus to the point that he thinks he could be a three-division champion.”

“Every now and then, there’s some fun. And Dricus has a lot of work left at 185. There’s a lot of matches for him.”

“The number one thing that Brendan did for me in this article is bringing it to my attention that Dricus is big.”

“If there’s ever been a time a pound-for-pound king was in the middleweight division, it’s got to be when the middleweight division is more difficult than it’s ever been. And that’s right now.”

“Chimaev beats you, historically, he makes you look like you’re a lower class. He beats you badly, he beats you quickly, and he beats you handily. Those are all things that are hard to imagine he can do to Dricus.”

“Dricus is a lot better than we think he is. And if he comes out raising his hand and lets them know he keeps his belt, I’m with Brendan Schaub. It’s not enough. We need a higher reward.”