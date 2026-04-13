Gable Steveson predicts “biggest debut on earth” as he prepares to enter UFC

Gable Steveson has spoken about his upcoming UFC debut after it was announced that his first appearance will take place during this year’s International Fight Week.

As we now know, Gable Steveson is the latest member of the Ultimate Fighting Championship roster after a strong start to his mixed martial arts career. It was always likely that he would make a solid transition over, but now, he will have the opportunity to really shake things up in the heavyweight division as he attempts to go all the way and become a UFC champion.

That’s going to be easier said than done for Gable Steveson, but with Jon Jones by his side, anything is possible. He can’t do the work for him, of course, but when you have one of the greatest of all time trying to help you reach the next level, it’s easy to see why there’s a lot of confidence flowing through Gable right now, especially when you add in the fact that he was already an elite athlete before even entering MMA.

In terms of what we can expect from Gable Steveson, and International Fight Week as a whole, the man himself had the following to say in a recent video.

🗣️ Gable Steveson:



"This is going to be the biggest debut on earth, and I'm ready.



I think International Fight Week is gonna be crazy. Maybe a crazy headliner that might come back that you guys might know." 👀



(via @ufc) https://t.co/iwLRqSUj8g pic.twitter.com/Sv7qlLgaXG — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) April 12, 2026

Gable Steveson discusses his UFC debut

“Man, I feel amazing. This msg nona be the biggest debut on earth and I’m ready. The butterflies, the jitters, it’s all part of the game, and I’m ready to take that big step to the uFC and do what I need to do.”

“I think International Fight Week is gonna be crazy. Maybe a crazy headliner that might come back that you guys might know, so who knows?”

It certainly isn’t going to be an easy journey, but this young man has the tools necessary to make everyone sit up and take notice.