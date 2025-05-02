In the main event of Karate Combat 54, long-time UFC veteran and current Karate Combat Heavyweight champion Sam Alvey would emphatically defend his Karate Combat title in vicious fashion against the former kickboxing world champion, Tyrone Spong.

He KO'ed Tyrone Spong aka "King of The Ring" in the 2nd round of their KC Heavyweight Title fight. 😤#KC54

As in the second round, Alvey would catch Spong with a vicious overhand cross that would drop the former kickboxer badly and finish Spong off with a brutal right hand on the ground, putting Spong to sleep on the canvas in one shot.

Sam Alvey’s upset over Tyrone Spong proves Karate Combat is its beast.

Many people initially dismissed Karate combat as a gimmick when it first came on the scene, but over the years, as the new take on full-contact Karate evolved, it has become a hybrid sport between MMA and kickboxing that fans have come to respect as their own niche. No one fighter from any combat sport dominates the karate combat pit.

That was until Sam Alvey, a scrappy fighter on the decline in the UFC, found a new home in the Karate combat pit. His adaptation and improvements in striking have shown that no man, be it from MMA or kickboxing, can be king in Karate combat without embracing the traditional martial arts ethos of Karate itself.