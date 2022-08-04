Sam Alvey is set to face off against Michał Oleksiejczuk this weekend in the featured preliminary bout of UFC Vegas 59.

‘Smilin’ Sam is on an unfortunate run of form right now, having come failed to pick up a win in his past eight UFC bouts. Seven ended in losses, whilst he also found himself in a draw against Da Un Jung.

In a recent exclusive interview with LowKickMMA, Sam Alvey addressed this winless streak he is currently on. He stated the following:

“Alright, so I’ll start this by saying none of it’s my fault, all of it’s the judges. I’ve been screwed a couple times. Then I gotta go blame your boy Marc Goddard. That rotten jerk cost me two fights. So anyway, I’ve got a bunch of excuses. But at the end of the day, I didn’t win the fights. And I understand. So I’ve gotta go out there and, I gotta do what I haven’t been doing, I’ve gotta finish fights. I can’t let it go to the decision, I can’t let it play out. I need to get that killer instinct back.”

When asked if he was surprised that he has not been released by the UFC, Alvey stated he was, but reiterated that he has put in the work and is now reaping the rewards.

“It is absolutely surprising that they have not cut me,” said Alvey. “I truly expected to be cut, I mean truly expected to be cut after Julian Marquez. Even before that, I wouldn’t have blamed them, because in the UFC you have to win. The UFC have talked to me, they do realize, they kinda back up and say ‘yeah, he won a couple of those fights that he didn’t end up winning.’ But they’ve also said, ‘listen, you accept everything, you have fought these studs on no notice, you have fought guys, the future best in the world, without question. You just say yes and we’re going to respect what you’ve done, and let you fight out your contract.'”

Sam Alvey On Facing Michał Oleksiejczuk At UFC Vegas 59

Sam Alvey’s opponent this weekend, Michał Oleksiejczuk, is no easy layup for the veteran to get back to winning ways. The hard-hitting Pole holds wins over Shamil Gamzatov, Gadzhimurad Antigulov, and Gian Villante. When addressing what his opponent brings to the fight, Sam Alvey stated:

“What he does well, he moves a ton. He’s always got that motion. He likes taking the center of the cage and pushing me back. He’s always up and down. He’s not particularly active with his hands, but when he throws them, it goes from zero to a hundred real quick. And then that little bit of footwork and motion that he gets working, it can be hard to overcome. But I’ve had a good camp, and I’m looking forward to overcoming it.”