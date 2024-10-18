UFC veteran Sage Northcutt parts ways with ONE Championship: ‘Looking forward to having some big fights’

Former UFC welterweight prospect, Sage Northcutt has confirmed his stint with Singapore-based promotion, ONE Championship has come to an end, as well as revealing plans to return to action next year — following a stay of just two-fights in the Charti Sityodtong-led organization.

Northcutt, a former welterweight contender under the banner of the UFC, departed the Octagon before making his debut in ONE Championship back in 2019.

And suffering a catastrophic knockout loss to Brazilian striking ace, Cosmo Alexandre in his first outing in the promotion, Northcutt spent a significant period of time on the sidelines as he dealt with numerous facial fractures following the 29-second knockout defeat.

Returning at ONE Fight Night 10 in Colorado back in May of last year, Northcutt would return with aplomb, scoring a 39-second submission win over Ahmed Mujtaba with a heel hook stoppage.

Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

However, withdrawing from a scheduled fight with Japanese veteran, Shinya Aoki at the beginning of the year, Northcutt has been handed his release from ONE Championship this week, with the promotion confirming his departure with a statement tonight.

“ONE Championship and Sage Northcutt have mutually agreed to his release from the organization,” A statement read. “ONE wishes Northcutt the best in his future endeavors.”

And in a follow-up post on his official X account confirming his departure from ONE Championship, Sacramento native, Northcutt confirmed plans to fight next year — in some “exciting” matchups.

“Excited for 2025 and looking forward to having some big fights!” Sage Northcutt posted on X.

During his time with the UFC, Northcutt, 28, landed notable triumphs over the likes of Cody Pfister, Thibault Gouti, and Zak Ottow, while suffering a pair of submission defeats against both Bryan Barberena, and Mickey Gall.