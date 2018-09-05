Sage Northcutt Reportedly Exploring Free Agent Options

Sage Northcutt is exploring his options as a free agent now that his contract with the UFC has expired.

Last Outing

As seen in the co-main event of UFC Boise (also known as UFC Fight Night 133) at CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho, the rising prospect was able to secure a TKO win over over the always-tough Zak Ottow.

This fight didn’t go as originally planned for Northcutt as he had a tough first round. He got floored with a punch early in the fight and absorbed shots from top position. However, he was able to rebound and get his hand raised.

Northcutt bulked up for this fight as it was contested at welterweight, which is not his normal weight class even though he’s fought at 170 pounds a few times. After the fight, he made it known that he would entertain the idea of fighting at middleweight.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Northcutt noted that his last fight was the final bout on his current UFC contract.

Exploring His Options

Now, he’s headed towards free agents with his options of staying with the UFC or signing with other promotions. Those other promotions include Bellator MMA, One FC, and PFL just to name a few.