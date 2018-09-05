Sage Northcutt Reportedly Exploring Free Agent Options

Sage Northcutt is exploring his options as a free agent now that his contract with the UFC has expired.
Last Outing
As seen in the co-main event of UFC Boise (also known as UFC Fight Night 133) at CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho, the rising prospect was able to secure a TKO win over over the always-tough Zak Ottow.
This fight didn’t go as originally planned for Northcutt as he had a tough first round. He got floored with a punch early in the fight and absorbed shots from top position. However, he was able to rebound and get his hand raised.
Northcutt bulked up for this fight as it was contested at welterweight, which is not his normal weight class even though he’s fought at 170 pounds a few times. After the fight, he made it known that he would entertain the idea of fighting at middleweight.
In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Northcutt noted that his last fight was the final bout on his current UFC contract.
Exploring His Options
Now, he’s headed towards free agents with his options of staying with the UFC or signing with other promotions. Those other promotions include Bellator MMA, One FC, and PFL just to name a few.
“For the UFC to re-sign me, I think that would be something that’s great,” he said (H/T to MMA Mania). “I don’t see why they wouldn’t try to offer something, so I’m just waiting to find out. But, I think me being young—I’ve only had one year total of actual MMA training if you look at it. So I consider my MMA training started the day I stepped foot in Urijah Faber’s gym.
”I am a free agent, yes sir,” Northcutt said. “I’m not sure how it works, what my contract says or anything, but yes I am a free agent now. I know that going to other leagues like Bellator or ONE FC. That guys or friends of mine, for example Rory MacDonald, people that fought for the UFC like Machida. They’re making double if not triple what they were making fighting for the UFC.”
”I don’t want to say underpaid,” he said. “The UFC and the sport of MMA, it’s not about just talent, which I wish it was. The hard work, the grind, the energy that you put into it and how you perform out there. It’s not just about that and you could be a top ten guy. Maybe fans don’t tune in and watch some of the top ten guys.Because they haven’t even heard the guy’s name.”