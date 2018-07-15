Sage Northcutt vs. Zak Ottow Full Fight Video Highlights

In the co-main event of last night’s (Sat. July 14, 2018) UFC Boise event, Sage Northcutt returned to welterweight to take on Zak Ottow.

Northcutt entered the Octagon on a two fight win-streak after back-to-back wins over Michel Quinones and Thibault Gouti. He jumped up to 170 pounds and is looking for his first win in the weight class after dropping two fights in the division back in 2016.

Ottow had won two of his last four fights, and his last outing was a rather impressive one. He finished Mike Pyle via TKO in the first round back in March at UFC 222. A win over Ottow would be a huge boost in momentum as he climbs the ranks at 170 pounds.

Northcutt was immediately dropped by Ottow with a wild punch right out the gate. Ottow got top position for the whole round until Northcutt got to his feet and poured on some striking offense to end the round.

In the second round Ottow again attempted to get the fight back to the ground, but was unable. He showed his superiority on the striking department en-route to a knockout victory.

